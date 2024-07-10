Milton Keynes crystal firm brings some sparkle back for distraught family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Tiktok community based around MK company Salt Shack is completing a walk from west to east London to raise money for a family getting back on its feet after a burglary.

Mum Amanda had taken her son Sam, who suffers from complex physical and medical conditions, on a short break to Cornwall.

But they were forced to return home within hours after getting a call that burglars had trashed their home.

Dannielle Beale from Salt Shack, based in Linford Wood, Milton Keynes, said: “Amanda has had an incredibly hard year personally and has been dealing with her own medical issues on top of caring for her son, Sam.

Luke and and brother-in-law Kyran who run Salt Shack which is raising funds to 'Help Sam Rebuild His Safe Space'

“Sam is an incredible young man with autism, learning disabilities, and complex medical needs, including epilepsy and diabetes. He has faced numerous health challenges, including an acquired brain injury from encephalitis, sepsis, and a stroke at age 18, where he was resuscitated. These experiences have left him with severe anxiety and PTSD.

“Recently, Amanda took her son Sam to Cornwall to create happy memories for him. Unfortunately, immediately after they left, their house was broken into, and possessions were stolen and trashed. They had barely been in Cornwall for a few hours before they had to return home to secure the property. While insurance will cover some of the physical possessions and his medical equipment will be replaced immediately, Sam has become deeply anxious about returning home. His doctor has advised gradually preparing him by showing pictures of their home, but it’s a difficult process.

"The police are investigating the incident, adding to their distress, but Sam doesn’t fully understand what’s happening. They are overwhelmed by the kindness and support they've received. Every kind message has been read to him, helping to reassure him.

“We need your help to make Sam’s return home as smooth and safe as possible. Your generosity will help us rebuild and create a safe and welcoming environment for Sam.”

The company has set up a JustGiving page which has raised more than £1,000 in just four days. Click here to donate.

Dannielle added: “In such times where things are hardest stretched it is wonderful that a community joins together to support each other. Community at its best.

“The money raised will be used to redo Sam’s bedroom to make him feel safe again as lots of the community have chipped in.”