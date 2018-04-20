Milton Keynes culture in greener reach thanks to Pedalling Culture

Milton Keynes has been successful in securing £300,000 in a bid to put culture at the very centre of its urban landscape.

Project partners Milton Keynes Council, Destination Milton Keynes, MK Gallery, Bletchley Park Trust, MK City Centre Management and the Arts & Heritage Alliance Milton Keynes have developed an 18-month campaign called Pedalling Culture, which aims to better connect the city’s cultural venues and spaces to its sustainable transport routes, including 280 miles of cycling and walking routes.

The initiative is designed to inspire residents and visitors alike to discover the rich and varied cultural experiences that the city has to offer whilst using sustainable transport in their journeys.

The project was officially launched yesterday [ April 19] at Bletchley Park.

“We’re delighted to be involved in Pedalling Culture and today marked our commitment to the project with the launch of the first electric vehicle charging point at Bletchley Park," said Iain Standen, CEO of the Bletchley Park Trust.

"We’re looking forward to seeing and supporting the many activities taking place over the next 18 months of the project, which will help to position Milton Keynes as a leading cultural destination.”

The launch saw six bespoke electric cars unveiled for the first time.

Commissioned for the fleet at the Electric Vehicle Experience Centre, these models are wrapped in professional artists’ eye-catching designs and are sure to draw attention when out and about on the city’s streets. What’s more, they will have plenty more places to recharge. Milton Keynes currently has more than 300 electric vehicle charge points across the borough and, over the next 18 months, a minimum of four electric charge points will be added at the city’s cultural destinations as part of MK’s Go Ultra Low programme.

Pedalling Culture will encourage more people to explore Milton Keynes by walking and cycling its famous Redways. Milton Keynes Council, using arts and heritage sites as markers, will enhance signage and navigation on the routes. New walking, running and cycling ‘super routes’ will connect some of the city’s most iconic cultural destinations.

Cultural wayfinding will also be embedded into the driverless pod programme currently being tested in the city centre.

Melanie Beck, chief executive of MK City Centre Management and chair of Pedalling Culture, added: “We are thrilled to be launching Pedalling Culture, which will enable visitors to utilise our abundance of green and sustainable transport options that connect them with Milton Keynes’ cultural destinations. We hope that visitors and residents will engage with this fun and varied approach to visiting our wealth of diverse and vibrant culture.”

Pedalling Culture is generously supported by the Cultural Destinations Fund, a scheme led by the Arts Council England in partnership with Visit England.

To find out more go to www.pedallingculture.com