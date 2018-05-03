Milton Keynes dad appeals for votes to help seriously ill son have a safe play space

A dad from Milton Keynes hopes to win a safe play space for his Down’s syndrome son and needs your votes.

Luke Timberlake’s young son Tristan nearly died from complications associated with Down’s and he has now entered MyBuilder’s Magical Garden Makeover competition, hoping to win him a safe, colourful place to play. The online marketplace for homeowners to find quality tradesmen is looking for the worthiest winner of a makeover, with the prize of a total garden transformation up for grabs.

Luke Timberlake's garden

Luke said: “The garden we have at the moment we are unable to really use in any capacity, even with supervision, because the nature of Tristan’s vision, muscle tone, and abrupt onset fatigue, simply makes it too dangerous.”

The garden has a rockery, with an old pond filled with little stones, and the ground is mainly a clay-like substance.

Luke added: “A transformed garden is something that Tristan would genuinely benefit from. S

“Somewhere where he could be secure and happy, and be able to play, without us constantly having to worry about his well-being.”

Vote for Luke and his family by May 20 at https://www.mybuilder.com/competitions/garden-makeover-2018/entries/10186