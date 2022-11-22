Camphill Milton Keynes Communities, a local charity that has been supporting disabled people from across the region for more than 40 years, were delighted to be awarded a grant of £21,730 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The donation has enabled the charity to install a new lift at their purpose-built theatre which opened in 2006. Before securing the much-needed funds, they were unable to use the theatre to its full effect as disabled performers had to use the flat floor of the auditorium rather than the stage area.

Thanks to the support from the charitable arm of the supermarket, the state is now fully inclusive and actors with mobility issues are able to perform on stage and reach their full potential.

Lucy Davies from Camphill Milton Keynes Communities said: "The Chrysalis Theatre is a community resource, used not just by our 70 disabled residents, but also by the people of Milton Keynes. When our passenger lift broke, we had to adapt the way we used the space which was having an impact on our residents' interaction with the space and groups that used the theatre. We are over the moon by this support from Morrisons, especially given the current pressures we are under due to the cost of living crisis."