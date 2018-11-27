Milton Keynes Dons announcer Trevor Marshall suffers a stroke

Milton Keynes Dons stadium announcer Trevor Marshall is recovering after suffering a minor stroke earlier this month.

Trevor, 48, presented the Breakfast Show on Horizon Radio for many years, with his airwaves partner Helen Legh.

He was working at the Checkatrade Trophy tie with Brighton & Hove Albion at Stadium MK when he was taken ill.

"I didn't feel right, my speech was starting to slur and my right arm felt very heavy and that's when I thought 'something's wrong,' Trevor said, speaking to colleagues on Oxfordshire radio station, Jack FM.

"I had a walk up and down but in the next five minutes it didn't improve and immediately thought it was a stroke."

It was a huge shock for Trevor, who has always been fit and active, and earlier this year ran a marathon.

Trevor was confined to bed for four days. Two weeks on, he is still showing symptoms, but thankfully on the road to recovery.

"It is very rare, but listen to your body and if there's anything wrong, don't just go to bed and sleep it off," he said.

"Seek medical help, that's what they are there for and they do a brilliant job."

A spokesman for Milton Keynes Dons said: "Everyone at MK Dons would like to wish stadium announcer Trevor Marshall a speedy and full recovery."

Trevor has been the MK Dons announcer since the team first came to Milton Keynes.