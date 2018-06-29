Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival is a great success

MacIntyre was the official charity for this year’sMK Dragon Boat Festival, and despite the team coming in last (out of 41 teams!), an incredible day was had by all taking part.

Gable Events, the festival organisers have been working with MacIntyre over the past year to create another successful Dragon Boat Festival.

The festival raised more than £13,000 for MacIntyre thanks to the Gold and Silver sponsors of this year’s festival as well as sponsorship raised from the teams on the day.

Claire Kennedy, head of fundraising for MacIntyre said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in the Dragon Boat Festival and for raising such an incredible amount of money for MacIntyre. All funds raised from the event will benefit people MacIntyre supports in Milton Keynes. We are already looking forward to next year’s festival and hope that you will all join us again”.

Well done to the Brinklow Barbarians from Kuehne + Nagel, the winners of this year’s festival. They also raised the most sponsorship for MacIntyre

The full results can be found here: http://dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/dragon-boat-festivals/milton-keynes/results/

