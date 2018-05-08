Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival – there is still time to get a team together!

Companies, clubs and organisations from across the region have been getting their teams together and signing up to take part in this year’s eagerly anticipated Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival in aid of new partner charity MacIntyre.

The Festival takes place at Willen Lake on Saturday 23rd June and there’s still plenty of time to raise a team and get involved!

The Dragon Boat Festival attracts up to 60 companies each year - a complete mix of new and returning crews and all with the same aim in mind - to enjoy a fabulous day out with colleagues and friends and make a difference in their community.

To take part in the dragon boat racing and help raise money for MacIntyre, no previous experience is required, just plenty of team spirit and enthusiasm! The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races. There will also be a variety of bankside entertainment to enjoy such as funfair rides, children’s activities and food stalls.

MacIntyre is looking forward to supporting and promoting the fundraising activities of the competing teams. As well as raising vital funds to support its work with over 1,200 children, young people and adults who have a learning disability or autism, the Dragon Boat Festival will provide the charity with an opportunity to raise its profile within the corporate sector and wider community. The top fundraisers for MacIntyre will win the Charity trophy plus a special prize meal, sponsored by Merinvest, at highly rated Melis Restaurant in Central Milton Keynes.

MacIntyre’s Head of Fundraising, Claire Kennedy said: “Having been involved in previous years, we know what a fantastic event this is for everyone who takes part and their families and friends. Every penny raised will be used to benefit the people we support in the Milton Keynes area”.

For further information and an entry form visit: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718. For information about MacIntyre, visit www.macintyrecharity.org or call 01908 230100