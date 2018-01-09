Milton Keynes drinkers urged to get alcohol smart with Asda and Drinkaware support

Asda Milton Keynes is working alongside Drinkaware, the UK’s leading alcohol education charity, to provide free information and advice on alcohol to the community.

The 2018 partnership builds on a successful January 2017 pilot which saw Drinkaware engage with more than 2000 Asda customers. This year will see a particular focus on women, based on Food Standards Agency research showing that 68% of women say they are responsible for most or all of the household shopping.

Participants who visit the stall instore on Friday will be encouraged to complete a quick alcohol assessment using Drinkaware scratch cards and can take home a free alcohol unit measuring cup and calorie wheel.

There will also be specific help for parents on how to speak to their children about alcohol and how to answer the difficult questions that children can ask.

A long-standing partner of Asda, Drinkaware provides consumers with honest information, advice and tips to help them make informed decisions about alcohol.

Chris Lowe, senior director for corporate affairs at Asda, said: “We are pleased to be working with Drinkaware again this year, as part of our role as a responsible retailer, helping them engage directly with our customers.

“Customer insight shows that more people think about their health in January, and look for ways to cut back on their alcohol consumption after the festive period, so this opportunity to receive accessible, friendly advice and support comes at just the right time.”

Drinkaware chief executive Elaine Hindal said: “Drinkaware is delighted to be partnering with ASDA on this important campaign which will help us to directly reach customers.

“With one in five people setting themselves a New Year’s resolution to lead a healthier lifestyle, which may include cutting back on alcohol, Drinkaware’s accessible and friendly advice will help people to make positive choices that will impact on their health and well-being, not just in January but throughout 2018 and beyond.”

