Milton Keynes family appeal for missing Danny to 'get in touch'

A worried Milton Keynes family have urged their missing family member to get in touch with them.

Danny Hearn was last spotted leaving the home of a friend in Oldbrook on April 19 between 9am and 10am. He sent a Happy Birthday message by text to his mother the following day, but since then his family have found their efforts to contact him met with silence.

Danny, who has a twin brother has a small black mole under his right eye

The 32-year-old, who has a twin brother Anthony, is originally from Fishermead, and his family are worried because it is 'uncharacteristic' for him not to call eight-year-old son Joshua every day.

Sister Kerry Hearn said: "Danny is quite cheeky and also quite well known around the area.

"He's a twin, and he's as thick as thieves with Anthony. Danny has a small mole under his right eye and he has Joshua's name tattooed on one side of his neck, and the initials JC on the other side.

"Some people might have spotted Anthony instead, but Anthony has a tattoo of a rose - that's how people can know the difference between the two.

"This is very unlike Danny. We just want to him to get in touch and let us know that he's safe."

Danny was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie jumper, blue jeans and black Nike trainers. He may be carrying a rucksack with orange piping.

Please email info@helpfinddan.co.uk if you think you may have spotted Danny.