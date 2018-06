When a little lamb got into difficulty in the River Great Ouse on Saturday, the fire service and the RSPCA flew into action.

The Water Rescue Unit from Newport Pagnell joined with colleagues from Broughton, and attended in support to the RSPCA.

The bedraggled animal was pulled to safety at Bridge Street in Olney.

Aside from being a bit wet from the experience, the animal was fine, although he may have been feeling a little sheepish!