Milton Keynes firefighters come to the rescue with three animal saves this week

The services of firefighters have been called on to rescue a number of animals in and around Milton Keynes this week.

Firefighters were called to rescue a dog from the Blue Lagoon Local Nature Reserve in Bletchley last night.

The Water Rescue Unit from Newport Pagnell and an appliance from Great Holm attended the incident, shortly before 8.30pm.

The dog was uninjured.

It is the second time services of the Water Unit have been needed to rescue an animal this week, following an incident when a lamb got into difficulty in the River Great Ouse at Olney on Saturday.

A day earlier, firefighters dealing with a blaze in a flat in Beanhill rescued two snakes from an adjoining property.