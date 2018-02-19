Milton Keynes foster care agency is appealing for new loving families

A fostering agency in Milton Keynes is offering a free training course to encourage more people to put themselves forward as carers.

Across the South East of England 830 children are currently in desperate need of a loving foster family and Orange Grove Foster Care is hoping people in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas, may be able to offer their support to a child.

Sue Gilling is the registered manager at Orange Grove Foster Care.

She said one of their biggest challenges is encouraging people to put themselves forward as foster carers.

“So many people consider the idea of fostering children but find it a daunting prospect and that’s quite often because they simply don’t know enough about it,” explained Sue.

“Our training course is designed to fully inform people of what they can expect but it also goes a step further in providing training.

“We’d like to hear from people from all walks of life - whether they’re single, married, divorced, in a civil partnership, with children or without. What’s most important is that they are caring, patient and understanding.”

Experienced foster carers will also be attending the event and will be on hand to chat with people to give them an accurate view of the rewards of fostering. At the end of the training event those attending will receive a certificate in fostering.

Orange Grove foster carers Mary and David said: “We’ve been with Orange Grove for seven years now. They’ve been a great support to us and provide excellent training.”

The Foster Carer training event is free and includes lunch. It is being held on Saturday and Sunday, March 3 and 4 in Wavendon from 9.30am to 5pm.

To reserve a place, call 0800 3698513.

If you would like to find out more about these events, or fostering in general, call 0800 3698513 or visit www.orangegrovefostercare.co.uk/fostering-training-event



Orange Grove is an independent fostering agency which looks after vulnerable children and young people. Their aim as a fostering provider is to ensure that those in their care lead happy, stable, active childhoods – childhoods that provide the foundations for fulfilled and productive adulthoods, which is one of the reasons they are rated by Ofsted as Outstanding.

They currently take care of over 400 children across the South East, Midlands, North West and Yorkshire.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

George is turning trash to cash in Milton Keynes