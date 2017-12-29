Milton Keynes Freemasons organise senior citizens Christmas lunch

Stony Stratford Masonic Centre hosted a Christmas lunch for more than 60 senior citizens from local sheltered housing schemes earlier this month.

Members of Roman Way Lodge of Freemasons organised a traditional Christmas lunch and ensure their guests had a memorable day.

Phil Blacklaw, Buckinghamshire assistant grand master and Tim Anders Buckinghamshire grand warden supported the event.

The residents were entertained by the children from Emerson Valley School singing carols.

Teacher Tina Gray Rampello said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the experience and for many of them it was the first time they had sung to an audience. They were so pleased with their gifts and loved meeting Santa.”

Mick Hull, of Roman Way Lodge, added: “We’ve been holding this event for several years now and the feedback from our guests is so satisfying. It makes it all so worthwhile. This event is Christmas Day for some of the residents.

“It is also one of the many and varied ways in which Bucks Freemasons core values of Friendship, Integrity and Charity are used to benefit the local community and underline our commitment to assisting all the people of Buckinghamshire.”

More information on Bucks Freemasons can be found at www.buckspgl.org

