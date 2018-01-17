Milton Keynes Fridge to host a fiesta fundraiser

This Saturday party-goers and supporters of MK Community Fridge will be gathering at The Old Bath House to raise funds for year two of MK’s food waste project.

Guests will be grabbing their sombreros and kicking on their cuban heals to enjoy the delights of The Americas.

Using surplus food, guests are invited to a taste of the mouth-watering flavours of continent, courtesy of Taco Shack, experience the sensation of live latin music from Lost Latinos and feel the energy of Bachata and Cuban Salsa presented by the professional team from Salsa Rica UK.

There are just a handful of free tickets and guests are invited to ‘pay as they feel’ on the night.

If you would like to support MK Community Fridge you can donate here: localgiving.org/charity/oldbathhousewolverton/project/MKCommunityFridge/