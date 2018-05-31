Milton Keynes furniture stores forced to close following flood damage

Four furniture stores have been forced to close after thousands of pounds worth of stock was damaged during last weekend’s severe flash floods.

Oak Furniture Land, in Winter Hill,suffered extreme flooding as a result of torrential rain on Sunday night which caused the roof to the building to cave in.

Furniture Village, also based at the Winter Hill shopping centre, was also affected by deep flooding with the water level reeaching “three feet”. Severe damage was also caused to the store’s car park.

Kerri Littlefield, spokesman for Oak Furniture Land, explained the store had to make “very quick decisions” following the flash floods, with hopes to reopen the store as soon as possible.

She said: “The good news is that we will re-open with a new improved fully-refurbished store in hopefully three to four weeks.

“We aim to confirm this to our valued customers over the next few days.”

A spokesman for Furniture Village said its team were “extremely quick” to respond to the crisis.

A statement described how “managers rushed to the scene to limit the damage and meet with customers visiting the store.”

Furniture Village hasn’t confirmed when the store will reopen but say action will be taken to “avoid future flooding.”

A spokesman for SCS said its MK store is “temporarily closed” and that they are “working hard” to clean up the damage to reopen the branch.

Carpetright was not available to comment on its store closure at the time of going to press.