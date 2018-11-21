Milton Keynes Gallery curator wins Marsh Award for Excellence

Milton Keynes Gallery’s Curator of Inclusion, Bethany Mitchell, has been announced as one of six individual winners at the eighth annual Marsh Awards for Excellence in Gallery Education. The awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of colleagues working within the sector of gallery, museum and visual arts education.

Bethany’s most notable achievements at MK Gallery include Green Town Group, a project exploring the green spaces of Milton Keynes; Start the Art: Out & About, an offsite early years programme to support the integration of a new community, and Family-in-Residence, MK Gallery’s unique invitation to family groups to collaborate with artists to engage their communities.

Most recently Bethany has successfully launched Art and Us, a new weekly programme of family sessions for children with complex needs. Art and Us is generously supported by Paul Hamlyn Foundation and MK Community Foundation.

Victoria Mayes, head of learning at MK Gallery said: “Bethany’s innovative thinking majorly influences the programme as a whole. Her authenticity of engagement and ability to bridge all kinds of social gaps between artists and audiences means she is a highly regarded member of the team.”

The Awards are funded by the Marsh Christian Trust and run by Engage, the support and advocacy organisation for gallery education, whose mission is to increase access to the visual