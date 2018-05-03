Milton Keynes’ giant train mural on track for restoration

Rail history buffs will be chuffed to learn that Wolverton’s train mural is to be restored to its former glory.

The giant mural was painted 32 years ago by Bill Billings on buildings running alongside the Grand Union Canal.

It was funded through an Urban Aid Scheme run by the

MK branch of the Inland Waterways Association (IWA).

Branch members have looked after the mural voluntarily.

But over the years weeds have grown over it and the recent wet spring weather has aided and abetted this growth.

The weeds needed clearing, and extensive repainting work is required, despite constant touching-up of the paint by branch volunteers.

Recently a team of eight branch volunteers started the task in very wet weather.

“Options for painting were limited, but all the vegetation at the foot of the wall was cleared, and a start was made on the overhead vegetation including cutting down some very large branches. Self-seeded small trees which had grown on the canal bank were also removed,” said a spokesman.

Local company Kent Blaxill has supplied paint at a discount rate, and further work days will be programmed to complete the work, say the volunteers.