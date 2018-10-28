Milton Keynes’ Handmade & Vintage Extravaganza is back next weekend

The Milton Keynes Handmade & Vintage Fair returns next weekend (November 2-4) for its flagship Winter event.

Middleton Hall in front of John Lewis at centre:mk will be transformed into a huge treasure trove of 128 indoor market stalls, all hosting hand-picked exhibitors.

Every item is a one-off and no retail items are permitted, making it the perfect alternative to high street shopping.

This substantial indoor pop-up bazaar has a reputation as one of the best markets in the country.

Visitors will find some of the region’s most original and affordable designer-makers, artists, artisans and specialist dealers. An eclectic mix of thousands of special high quality goodies ‘not on the high street’ will be for sale, and with late night shopping on the Friday evening, there will plenty of time to help get your Christmas shopping sorted.

A variety of interior design pieces fresh from the brocants of Europe will be for sale, from the weird and wonderful to the timeworn and chic.

Restored jukeboxes, vinyl and record players, vintage clothing and accessories, unusual jewellery (both handmade and vintage), dressmakers, milliners, a tailor, original art and photography, collectible handmade teddy bears, quirky upcycled lamps, natural luxury skincare, music and car memorabilia, unusual tiles and coasters, personalised gifts embroidered while you wait, vintage fabrics and antique linens, collectibles, antiques, furniture, glass, china/ceramics, and much, much more will all figure at the event.

But it is worth taking a break from the shopping to try out the amazing handmade cakes, brownies, pickles and gins

This is the last Handmade & Vintage event until March, so make the most of it and get all those stocking fillers, and unique gifts in the bag in one go and take the stress out of Christmas!

Admission is free.