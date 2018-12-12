Milton Keynes has got a new vibe

A tasty new Juice and Smoothie Bar has just opened in Milton Keynes.

With bars based in The Mall, Luton and Intu Derby already, Vibe Juice is now bringing healthy and tasty drinks to intu Milton Keynes, opposite H&M, near Debenhams.

The new juice and smoothie bar is fantastically placed to give shoppers a natural healthy choice to help them towards living a positive lifestyle.

Showing commitment to the local community already, the independent business has created at least five new jobs in the area and has selected Keech Hospice Care as its charity partner. For every ‘Instant Vibe’ juice sold, 10p will be donated to the hospice.

“We are really excited to have the opportunity to bring our brand to Milton Keynes," said Mitul Kotak, founder and owner of the Vibe brand.

"To open in such a profile centre such as intu, in a town as vibrant as Milton Keynes, has been an ambition of ours for a long time.

“Our concept is simple. To make fresh, healthy juices and smoothies on demand whilst providing the highest levels of customer service and engagement. We’re sure that customers will appreciate the Vibe difference; we don’t use any concentrates, syrups or purees in our drinks and we don’t load our smoothies with ice.

“We look forward to providing our customers in Milton Keynes with an alternative healthy option; we call it #VibePositiveLiving.”

There are more than 30 different juices and smoothies on the menu, and customers now have the option of a dairy free sorbet which is great for vegans.