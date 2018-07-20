Milton Keynes helps set Amazon Prime Day record

The team from Amazon in Milton Keynes had double cause for celebration this week when they helped Amazon achieve its biggest Prime Day ever during fun activities to mark the fourth annual Prime Day event.

The Milton Keynes team enjoyed a circus-themed day including cupcakes, free Prime Day t-shirts, a juggling competition, face painting, circus games and the chance to win lots of great prizes.

Some of the bestselling items in the UK included The Amazon Echo Dot, Finish Dishwater Tablets and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Milton Keynes general manager Scott Wharton, said: “We’ve had a great day of fun here at Amazon in Milton Keynes with circus games and prizes.

"Prime Day is one of the biggest dates in the Amazon calendar and there’s no better way to celebrate it than by organising some activities for our team.”