Milton Keynes historic register office WILL stay open, says council leader

Council leader Pete Marland has swerved from ‘I do’ to I don’t’ about his belief that MK’s historic register office wedding venue should be closed.

Pete announced this week that historic Bracknell House will not be fully closed after all.

The Grade 11 listed building will remain a venue for low cost ‘intimate’ weddings, he vowed.

All other register office services will, however, be moved to the civic offices at Saxon Court, which will also be used as an option for larger weddings.

Meanwhile the council will also actively work with the community to find a permanent community use for Bracknell House.

“I have listened to residents and they told me that they want to continue to have the option to get married at Bracknell House as a lower cost, intimate venue,” said Pete.

Protestors launched a petition when MK Council announced the closure of Bracknell House. To move weddings to an office block in CMK was ‘unforgivable’, they said. Almost 3,900 people have signed the petition.