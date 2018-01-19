Milton Keynes home care provider receives ‘Good’ rating by Care Quality Commission

Local domiciliary care provider Carewatch Milton Keynes has earnt itself a ‘Good’ overall rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following inspections late last year.

The CQC evaluated how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led Carewatch Milton Keynes’ service is. It talked to its service users, service users’ relatives and staff, before awarding the care provider ‘Good’ ratings across the board.

Carewatch Milton Keynes visits elderly or otherwise vulnerable residents to help them regain their independence.

One service user said: “The staff have been brilliant with me from the start. They are very skilled.”

Carewatch Milton Keynes’ registered care manager Claire Redford added: “We at Carewatch Milton Keynes are dedicated to delivering the highest quality care to our service users and couldn’t be happier to be rated well by the CQC, it is hugely important to us.

“We are sure to champion the work of our care workers, they have a vital role to play in their local communities. We have on-going training and refresher training for staff to ensure that our employees are up to date in areas including safeguarding and moving and handling. We are also in the process of implementing specialist training in areas such as motor neurone disease, stroke and brain injury. We want to be sure that our team have the best knowledge available and will keep striving to improve our service here in Milton Keynes.”