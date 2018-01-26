Milton Keynes homeless charity provides warmth during winter

Instead of sending Christmas cards to its clients this year, Interdirect marketing agency opted to continue its fundraising efforts for the homeless.

A 25 mile challenge walk raised more than £6000 for a new homelessness ‘city fund’ in September 2017, and a further £1,010 was raised for Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes, when the firm asked friends and clients to sacrifice a small Christmas treat in aid of homelessness.

Managing director Nicholas Mann and account manager Anne Walsh recently volunteered to help out at the shelter to see first-hand where the money raised would be spent.

They said: “The whole evening was a truly humbling experience, we will certainly be continuing to support and raise funds for this amazing charity and all of its volunteers who give so much to help those less fortunate than themselves.”

If you would like to find out more about WNSMK, to volunteer or to donate, visit www.winternightsheltermk.com