Milton Keynes is buzzing about electric cars

Milton Keynes is quickly becoming the city for electric cars to thrive, with ownership more than doubling in the last two years.

The number of fully electric vehicles registered in Milton Keynes has risen 114 per cent between 2016 and 2018, according to research from Admiral. Of registered electric car models (both hybrid and pure electric) in the city, research shows that 27 per cent of them are purely powered by electricity.

And the trend is continuing to rise. In the first three months of this year, more than half (56 per cent) of the total number of electric vehicles registered in the city in 2018 had already been registered in the city, suggesting a positive trend for the remainder of the year.

The city also has 101 charging points per five-mile radius, greater than Luton (52) or Bedford (24).

The trend shows strongest growth in the south with the over a third (36 per cent) of electric vehicles being purely electric in London, along with Oxford (also 36 per cent) and Brighton (35 per cent).

Commenting on the electric vehicle industry in the UK and how it could develop further, Dr. Dimitrios Xenias of the Electric Vehicle Centre of Excellence, Cardiff University, said:

“The main factors stopping people from buying electric cars are their high cost, and the lack of secondary market.

“Any government should provide a stable, long term context for any type of new technology to grow. This applies to electric vehicles as well. You cannot allow any marketplace to grow by changing the rules every few years. Short lived, short-sighted incentives have short term and limited results.

“For electric cars to become the primary vehicle on the road in the near future, as in five years, we would need to be seeing EVs out-selling conventional cars today. Currently, there is not enough capacity and infrastructure for this, but in the mid-to long term it is a possibility that EVs will become mainstream.

“The UK should be looking to Norway for guidance with their exceptional and promising EV uptake. In Norway, EVs, are treated preferentially in all levels: from dedicated car parking, tax exemptions, to high level political cross-party commitment.

This was initially guaranteed for 5 years, or until 50,000 EVs were sold - whichever comes first. However, they may already have reached this stage, so what remains to be seen is what happens next.”