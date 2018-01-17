Milton Keynes is turning 51 - it’s time to celebrate

This time last year Milton Keynes was gearing up for a 12 month celebration of Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday.

Communities across MK came together for local events, discovered the beginnings of the ‘New Town’ through exhibitions, and cycled, ran and walked through the summer months,

MK was also honoured by a visit from HRH The Duke of Cambridge, and danced to music in the rain at Feast of Fire.

Following the success of the birthday weekend last year, Living Archive MK have organised another weekend of events, exhibitions, and open days for MK51 – MK’s official 51st birthday!

Running from Saturday until Tuesday, organisers are promising plenty of fun and discovery. Bring the kids along for a Festive Road Open Day, learn about historic New Bradwell on a heritage walk, find something new for 2018 at a girl guiding open day and enjoy the MK51 family fun day at Woughton Leisure Centre.

Gain an insight into MK’s early days at film screenings, talks and exhibitions.

To find out more click here: https://tinyurl.com/y7z9dwae

