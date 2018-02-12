Milton Keynes lawyer was one of Grand Canyon helicopter crash victims

One of the passengers killed in the Grand Canyon helicopter crash was talented Milton Keynes lawyer Jason Hill.

Colleagues at Shoosmiths have paid tribute to the 32-year-old, who worked in their corporate department.

Chief executive Claire Rowe said; “Jason was well respected and loved by all those who worked with him at the firm.

“He was hardworking, full of energy and enjoyable to work with, and we are greatly saddened by the news of his death.”

Jason was on a Papillon tour over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his brother Stuart’s 30th birthday when the helicopter came down at 5.20pm on Saturday.

Jason, Stuart and Stuart’s girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, all lost their lives.

Three other Britons survived the crash but are in a critical condition.

Jason joined Shoosmiths as a trainee before qualifying into their corporate department in 2011. He and his brother were described as “very close”,

Ms Rowe said: “Our immediate thoughts are with their family at this very difficult and tragic time.”