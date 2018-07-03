Milton Keynes litter hero inspires others to clean up

Milton Keynes-resident, Jean-Louis Button has been selected as one of the first 100 Keep Britain Tidy #LitterHeroes Ambassadors.

With his passion, infectious enthusiasm and exciting plans for the future, he has been named as an ambassador for the environmental charity.

Now Jean-Louis will be able to achieve even more for Buckinghamshire, thanks to Keep Britain Tidy and support from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, without whose help this scheme – to create a network of volunteers across the country - would not have been possible.

The 100 Ambassadors, spread across the country, will be working with the charity and in their local communities – inspiring and supporting new and existing #LitterHeroes to take action, and helping clean up our country together.

As one of the first #LitterHeroes Ambassadors, Jean-Louis has big plans for improving his neighbourhood. As a member of community action group 'Transition Town MK', Jean-Louis's main interests are eco-friendly transport, along with keeping the place we live in clean and pleasant. He's hoping through his new role, he can encourge others to join him in litter picking.

“I’ve always been a green kind of guy, I love to recycle and look after the environment where ever I am," said Jean-Louis.

" It hurts to see so much litter everywhere, and I want to do something about it! By bringing the community together, we’ll make Milton Keynes a more pleasant place to live, and make people think twice before they drop their rubbish in the first place.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said, “While we should all care for the environment on our doorstep, there are some people who go above and beyond – supporting and inspiring others with their passion and infectious enthusiasm.

“That’s why we are delighted that Jean-Louis is joining us as one of our first #LitterHeroes Ambassadors. Thanks to support from the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, we are now able to give a helping hand to some of these amazing individuals as they inspire others and take action to clean up our country.”