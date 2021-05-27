Milton Keynes man among eight charged following class A drugs and organised crime raids

A man from Milton Keynes is among eight people facing criminal charges following a series of drugs raids completed by the Thames Valley Police, yesterday (May 26).

Mohammed Ali, aged 49, of Chervill, Beanhill, Milton Keynes, is one of eight charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Warranted searches were completed across the Thames Valley Area, including raids in Banbury, Farmoor, Witney, Oxford, Longworth and Swindon, as well as Milton Keynes in the early hours of yesterday morning. During these raids police officers seized around 3kg of class A drugs, approximately £60,000 in cash and a stun gun were seized.

Police raids completed across the Thames Valley on May 26

These raids formed part of an ongoing forcewide investigation into the supply of heroin and cocaine. It is linked to the stronghold campaign, a concerted effort to pursue, protect, prevent and prepare officers to combat organised crime.

Approximately £190,000 worth of drugs were seized at a different point of this investigation.

The seven others charged by the police were: Richard Gray, aged 32 of Furrow Crescent, Witney. Patrick Gray, aged 43, of Radford Close, Oxford. William White, aged 35, of no fixed abode. Lewis Court, aged 35, of Scott Close, Kidlington. Sophie Plowman, aged 26, of Songthrush Road, Banbury. Jamie Shepherd-Smith, aged 32, of Bramling Cross, Longworth, Abingdon. Mohanned Albein, aged 35, of St Quentin Close, Swindon.

Three others, a 70-year-old woman from Oxford, a 41-year-old woman from Oxford and a 31-year-old woman from Witney who were arrested on suspicion of money laundering have been released on conditional police bail.