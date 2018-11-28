Milton Keynes man arrested on suspicion of obstructing a drugs search

A man from Milton Keynes was one of two men in their 20s arrested on Monday morning after police carried out warrant at a Stevenage flat.

Officers seized hundreds of pounds in cash and suspected weapons including a samurai sword and flick knife.

Two bicycles, which are suspected to have been stolen, were also seized.

A 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes and a 22-year-old man of no fixed address were both arrested on suspicion of obstructing a drugs search.

Stevenage chief inspector Alicia Shaw said: “My officers executed the warrant this morning based on intelligence provided by members of the public.

“This operation demonstrates how vital it is that people share information with us about suspected drug dealing and other suspicious activity so that we can take the appropriate action.

“This type of enforcement action has to be carefully planned with risk assessments carried out to ensure the safety of the public and officers.

“Although you may not see us taking action straight away, please be assured that information received from the public is taken seriously and further enquiries that you will probably not be aware of are conducted by us.

“If you have information about any unusual behaviour in your neighbourhood that you think may be linked to criminal activity please let us know by calling the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.”