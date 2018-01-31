Milton Keynes man charged after sex assault in underpass near Kingston Centre last week

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a Milton Keynes man has been charged with sexual assault.

The man has been charged with sexual assault, assault by beating and committing an offence with the intent to commit a sexual offence in connection with an incident in Milton Keynes.

Dilman Tahir, age unknown, of Broughton, Milton Keynes, was charged on Monday with the offences and was remanded to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court.

He was charged in connection with an incident in the underpass between V11 and H8 near Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes on Thursday 25 January when a man sexually assaulted a woman.

At his appearance at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court, Tahir was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 5 March.