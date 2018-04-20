Milton Keynes man charged with supplying cocaine

Thames Valley Police has charged a number of people in connection with drugs warrants in Banbury, Milton Keynes and Bedford.

On Wednesday, more than 100 officers carried out eight warrants in Banbury, one in Milton Keynes and one in Bedford.

Sixteen people were arrested and following this a number of people have been charged, including a man from Fishermead.

Abdussalaam Salmin, aged of 24, of Towan Avenue, has been charged with various counts of supplying a controlled drug class A cocaine and was remanded to Oxford magistrates yesterday (Thursday).