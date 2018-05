Injured former soldier Daniel Bingley has been selected to take part in the Invictus Games in Sydney.

Daniel, 34, lives in Broughton after being medically discharged from the army with a knee injury and post traumatic stress disorder.

He served for 16 years and was posted to Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

An expert in sitting volleyball, he will take part in up to seven sports for the Invictus squad.