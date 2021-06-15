Milton Keynes man found guilty of 11 sexual offences against children

A 44-year-old Milton Keynes man has been found guilty of 11 sexual offences against children.

Following a 10-day trial, Simba Masvaure, from Kingsfold in Bradville, was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and sexual activity with a child.

The offences took place in Northampton over a 12-year period, Northampton Crown Court heard.

Simba Masvaure

The jury delivered their verdict last Friday (June 11) and Masvaure was remanded in custody for sentencing in August.

The officer who led the investigation, Detective Constable Kirsty Brooks from the Northampton police Child Protection Team, said: “First and foremost, I’d like to pay tribute to the incredible strength and bravery of the victims. Their stoicism throughout a long investigation and a difficult 10-day trial has been astounding.

“I am so pleased the jury delivered the right verdict. Masvaure is an evil and manipulative man who put his victims through the anguish of a long trial and continued to lie right up to its conclusion.

“He groomed, manipulated and abused over a long period of time and to stand up and speak out against him takes enormous courage. It also sends out a message to other victims: we will listen to you; we will believe you; we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.

“Masvaure is where he should be - behind bars, where he cannot hurt anybody else.”