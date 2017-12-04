Milton Keynes man is £2k out of pocket after abandoning vehicle in his street

A Milton Keynes man has been left more than two thousand pounds out of pocket after abandoning a van in his street.

Timothy Obano, 62, of Gurnards Avenue in Fishermead was fined £1,100 at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Friday for abandoning a van in his street.

The Court heard that officers from Milton Keynes Environmental Crime Unit came across the Citroen Dispatch van in March and due to its condition, they placed a 7-day notice on it.

They returned a week later and Obano claimed the vehicle as his own.

Officers advised him that it couldn’t stay there and asked him to move it onto his own land. When officers re-attended towards the end of April and saw that the vehicle remained unmoved, they arranged for it to be recovered into storage.

Mr Obano failed to co-operate with the investigation and the vehicle was destroyed. He was found guilty, in his absence, and fined £1,100 for the offence of abandoning a vehicle. He was ordered to pay £365 compensation to cover the cost of the recovery, storage and disposal of the van. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £110 and the Council’s legal costs of £934.69.

Environmental Crime Unit team leader, Pete Roberts, said, “So far, this year, we have investigated over 2000 reports of vehicles being abandoned in the borough.

“We hope that this outcome encourages people to dispose of their unwanted vehicles at a licensed site, rather than dumping them in our neighbourhoods.”

