Milton Keynes man jailed for attempted murder following stabbing

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for attempted murder after stabbing a man in a frenzied attack as he was sat in his car.

Sean Hatter, age 29 of Osprey Close, Eaglestone was found guilty on November 15 2017 following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was sentenced earlier today (Friday) at the same court.

The court heard that on April 13 the victim, a 37-year-old man, was at home when he received a call from an unknown number. He spoke to a man identifying himself as ‘Dave’, who claimed that a mutual friend had given him his number, and that he wanted to buy drugs.

The victim, who admitted that he had been dealing drugs at the time of the incident, agreed to meet with ‘Dave’ after consulting a friend who said he knew him.

The victim drove to Hammet Close in Yeading, parking his car with the driver’s side against a bush to prevent anyone reaching him. He met ‘Dave’ and the drugs transaction was made.

At 22:15hrs the following day, the victim was contacted again by ‘Dave’ to buy drugs and drove again to Hammet Close, with his partner, a 36-year-old woman, sat in the passenger seat.

The pair were approached by ‘Dave’ who appeared at the victim’s window. ‘Dave’ threw money into the car, leant inside to launch an attack during which the victim was stabbed multiple times. The suspect then ran fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a west London hospital for treatment to serious stab injuries that left him hospitalised for a week.

He continued to receive extensive treatment for the following three months after the incident.

Officers from Hillingdon CID launched an immediate investigation.

Mobile phone enquiries lead officers to establishing that ‘Dave’s’ phone had been topped up at two separate newsagents in Hayes on April 13 and 14 2017.

Officers obtained CCTV stills of a suspect matching descriptions provided by the victim’s partner.

During the investigation, enquiries led officers to colleagues at Thames Valley Police, who assisted in identifying a man named Sean Hatter from CCTV images.

On 13 May 2017, officers attended an address on Mozart Close in Milton Keynes, which Hatter was believed to frequent.

Hatter was found in the property and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was charged on 14 May 2017 and remanded in custody.

It is believed that Hatter may have been sent to attack the victim by rival drug dealers operating in the Uxbridge area.

PC Russell Popplewell who led the investigation, said: “Today’s sentencing is a reflection of the sheer ferocity and absolute barbarity with which Hatter attacked his victim; though he has admittedly made mistakes of his own in dealing drugs, the level of violence inflicted upon the victim, with his partner present, is simply revolting, and has no place in London.

“I can only hope that this sentence will allow the victim some comfort as he attempts to move on with his life for the better, and that Hatter will have plenty of time to reflect upon what he has done.”

