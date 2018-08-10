Milton Keynes man sentenced for affray and public order offence

A man has been sentenced for affray and a public order offence, following a police investigation.

Zachary Lemonnier, aged 18, of Bentall Close, Willen, was sentenced at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court last Thursday, after pleading guilty to affray and a public order offence.

He was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each victim in the affray, required to complete 21 hours rehabilitation, was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The sentence is in connection with an incident which occurred in Twyford Lane on July 26 in which Lemonnier was involved in an affray.

On July 21, he also verbally abused Police Community Support Officers in Walnut Tree. He was fined £40 for the public order offence involving the PCSOs.

Investigating officer PC David Smith said: “I am pleased that Lemonnier has been sentenced for these offences.

“This conviction shows that offences of this type will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face justice for their actions.”