Milton Keynes man spends summer walking the length of Britain for charity

A determined Milton Keynes man is walking 1,000 miles across the entire length of Britain to raise funds for the Multiple Sclerosis society.

Ricky Menzies, 26, is spending the entire summer before he starts university trudging the countryside from Lands End to John O’Groats.

The former MK special constable (pictured) forages for food on route and sleeps in a tiny bevvy tent every night.

But so far his incredible efforts have raised just £90 of the £500 target on his JustGiving page.

“I don’t know why people aren’t donating. I guess I’m not very good at promoting myself,” he said.

Ricky financed the trip himself by working two jobs seven days a week.

He plans to make a ‘blogumentary’ film about his adventures, which have so far included almost falling off a cliff, sleeping a night on a church floor and getting picked up by police for walking along an A road!

“It really is an amazing experience. The people I meet on the way are so kind,” he said.

“I set out with 30kg of stuff in my backpack. It was far too heavy - in fact it nearly dragged me down a cliff on my first day. A very kind man helped me unpack it all and sent most of it home. Now I just have the bare essentials.

“I have a small camping stove so I can cook instant noodles and things. I forage in the wild and find berries and fruit to eat too.”

Ricky, who lives on Bradville, has friends diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

“MS sucks. I want to do all I can to help,” he said.

He will return to MK in time to start at Cardiff uni, where he will be studying ancient history and archeology.

Donate on https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mslejog

Follow him on Instagram on @theunchartedatlas

