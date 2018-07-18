Milton Keynes man who has been walking the length of Britain since May finally takes a bath

This is the moment solitary walker Ricky Menzies took a bath in the river Trent - after going a week without a shower.

Ricky, 26, left his Bradville home in May to walk the entire length of Britain, from Lands End to John O’Groats. His aim is to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

He is now almost half way and, despite the blazing heat, describes his adventure as “amazing”.

“i walked the entire Cotswold Way in seven days in the heat, which was a msssive struggle, but the spectacular views made up for it,” said Ricky.

He added: “ The loneliness started affecting me on the Cotswolds because although it was beautiful weather a lot of it I never met a soul because it was simply too hot. Not to mention there isn’t a lot of villages, shops or pubs to visit along the way!

“ I wild camped six days of it when a miracle happened on the seventh day and I met another End to Ender but she was going the other way. The couple she was with kindly offered me a place to stay that night which couldn’t have been timed better, right at the very end of the Cotswolds.”

Disaster then struck when Ricky’s rucksack bag broke.

“It could have been the end of the trip because my budget would definitely not stretch to a new one! But I was once again saved by my extraordinary luck and another kind couple who found me camping on the canal and offered to drive me into Soilihull where I could find a Timpsons.

“The man working at Timpsons fixed my bag for free which saved me so much trouble and money. Finally the kind couple drove me back to the canal and helped me pick out a beautiful route along the canals and gave me a canal key to use the water and toilet facilities along the way! “

Ricky said: Although my shoulders and feet are sore I still feel strong and love every minute of it.”

You can donate to his fund here

