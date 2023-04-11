Richard, who lives in Milton Keynes, was diagnosed in late 2022 as an autistic adult.

This year he is walking 12 separate 28 mile walks, with the aim of totaling 365 miles by December.

He is doing it to raising awareness for the Autism charity, Anna Kennedy Online, as well a promoting acceptance and inclusion of autistic people.

Richard began a podcast in 2020 called Inside the Orange, where he began talking about understanding people in business and everyday life.

His main aim to help his sons be understood when they went to work, especially his youngest son who was diagnosed autistic at the age of two.

After his son’s diagnosis, Rich started to question his own childhood and went for tests that led to him being diagnosed himself.

He began fundraising and in 2021 raised over £1000 for the National Autistic Society.

Rich has been walking with his friend, Peter and joined by his wife, Zoe and son, Jake

Last year he walked more than 80 miles in one weekend with fellow charity campaigner Goddo DeBattista to to raise more than £2,500 for Anna Kennedy Online.

This year he is on the road again, aiming complete one walk each month. In January, he walked 31 miles around Milton Keynes and has walked 28 miles and 31 miles respectively around Bedfordshire in February and March.

April sees Richard completing his next adventure, walking from St. Albans to Milton Keynes.

He has a GoFundMe page, which can be viewed here.