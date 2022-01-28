Milton Keynes mayor joins local residents to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Members of the Bucks Labour Party joined Milton Keynes Mayor, Cllr Mohammed Khan, at the MK Rose to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. (27/1)

Local resident Mark Brown, said: “As a Jewish person Holocaust Memorial Day has a special poignancy, remembering those lost and the friends and family we will never meet, it was inspiring to see so many people from Milton Keynes at the service today.” (27/1)

The service included local people telling the stories of the six million victims of the Holocaust from and the more recent genocides in Cambodia, Serbia, and Rwanda.

The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Alexander Boswell, joined the service at which the Mayor gave a moving speech after which there was a pause for silence to reflect. He said: It's sobering to think that if we had a minute's silence for every Jew murdered we would have had to be silent for 11 and a half years."

