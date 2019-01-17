Milton Keynes mayor tours new housing development

Cllr Martin Petchey was invited to tour a new 54-house development in Centurion Place, Broughton.

During his visit Cllr Petchey spent time meeting the team behind the development, touring the site and discussing the new homes with Sales Director of Barratt Homes North Thames, Glenn Copper.

L-R Janet Cappellano, Sales Adviser, Glenn, Sales Director, Cllr Martin Petchey and Bradley Martin, Sales Manager

Mr Copper said: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor onto the site and show him around Centurion Place as the development has progressed. It was great to show him the plan for the site when it is completed and discuss our commitment to Milton Keynes.”

Centurion Place is a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes just four miles from the centre of Milton Keynes. The development boasts the best of both worlds, with the attractions of a major town nearby, as well as the peace and quiet of the rolling countryside within easy reach.

There are currently three and four bedroom homes for sale at Centurion Place, with prices starting from £319,950.

For more information please visit the sales centre, open Monday 12:30pm-5:30pm and Thursday to Sunday 10am-5:30pm.

Alternatively call the sales information line on 0333 355 8500 or visit www.barratthomes.co.uk