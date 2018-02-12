Milton Keynes model train show attracts nearly 3,000 visitors

More than 2,750 people flocked to the annual Milton Keynes Model Railway Society (MKMRS) exhibition on Saturday (February 10) at Stantonbury Leisure Centre.

Organisers were especially pleased to welcome a large number of families with children to the show as well as railway modellers from across the UK.

The best club layout award presented by MKMRS chairman Chris Hughes

A vintage Routemaster bus from London, running between Milton Keynes Central rail station and the exhibition, proved to be especially popular with some services being completely full up.

A spokesman said: “MKMRS were delighted with the huge attendance, but do apologise to visitors who found the show to be very crowded at times and who experienced a long wait for the café. Plans are already under way for next year’s show and the club is considering what can be done to improve these aspects.

“Please tell MKMRS your views about the show by completing the website form at www.mkmrs.org.uk/feedback.”

MKMRS exhibition manager, Terry Silver, added: “We were delighted to see so much interest from families and children this year making this a really special exhibition that Milton Keynes can be proud of. It was wonderful that so many people chose to join us on Saturday, but we do apologise to those who were uncomfortable at times. We would love to hear visitors’ feedback on the show as it really helps us to plan for next year’s 50th anniversary show.”

MPMC Model railway club

“The society look forward to seeing everyone again at next year’s show which will celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary.”

See the MKMRS website for further details as they are announced: www.mkmrs.org.uk