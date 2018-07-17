Milton Keynes MP bowls them over on visit to Olney club

Mark Lancaster MP dropped in at Olney Bowling Club after accepting an invitation from their junior section.

Founded in 1906, the club have increased their membership by over 25% over the last three years and the junior section in particular, is going from strength to strength. It is now recognised as the largest in Buckinghamshire.

In the serene surroundings of Olney Recreation Ground, Dave Waddell took Mark through his paces and pitched him against the youngsters.

“A heart-warming sight was to witness the more senior members sharing their skills and knowledge of the game with those as young as eight years old," said Mark, "It’s always great to try something new and I’m pleased to say I held my own!"