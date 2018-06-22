Milton Keynes MPs celebrate our teachers

This Thank a Teacher day Milton Keynes MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart have paid tribute to teachers across the city, whose hard work means that more children are gaining the skills and knowledge they need to get on in life.

The day is an annual opportunity to celebrate the huge difference teachers make to their students’ lives.

Twenty seven more schools in Milton Keynes are now rated good or outstanding, compared with 2010, whilst 1.9 million more children are attending good or outstanding schools nationally. With literacy levels rising, more children are mastering the fundamental skills they need. In 2012, 59 per cent of 6 year olds in MK reached the expected level in reading, compared with 82 per cent last year.

There are 15,500 more teachers than in 2010 and the quality of new entrants into the teaching profession is at an all-time high, with almost a fifth of new teachers starting this year holding a first-class degree.

“An inspirational teacher has a profound effect not only on students’ academic achievements, but on their self-confidence and ambition, too," said Iain Stewart.

"I visit one of the schools in my constituency almost every week and I see the improvements being made first hand. We are very lucky to have some amazing and forward thinking teachers.”

Mark Lancaster added: “There can be no great schools without great teachers and I am consistently been struck by the passion and dedication of teachers working in schools across Milton Keynes ensuring that all children can fulfil their potential.”