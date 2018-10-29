Milton Keynes MPs welcome launch of new Railcard offering savings for commuters aged 26-30

The introduction of a digital Railcard enabling cardholders to save around £125 a year, has been welcomed by Milton Keynes MPs.

An estimated 4.5 million people could benefit from the 26-30 Railcard, which costs £30 a year and allows rail users to save a third off most train fares.

It will be available for people aged 26 to 30 by the end of the year.

Mark Lancaster, Milton Keynes North MP said: “I am delighted with this announcement. Making the commuter experience better value for money and more flexible is a key part of our plan for residents of Milton Keynes. “The current system is too complicated and inflexible. This is a great step, especially for young people and I am delighted they will be able to get hold of the railcard before the end of the year.”

Iain Stewart, Milton Keynes South MP added: “This will be very welcome for the thousands of young professionals who live in Milton Keynes and travel to London regularly. The Government is undertaking a full review of the way we price tickets in the UK. There is a tipping point when the cost of commuting stops rail travel being an enabler for social mobility which must not happen.”

Jacqueline Starr, managing director of Customer Portfolio, Rail Delivery Group, said: “Britain’s rail companies are excited to announce that the National Rail 26-30 Railcard will be available across the country before the end of the year. It means more young people can explore Britain for less using our trains and benefit from saving a third on rail travel, making it cheaper to get out and enjoy the seaside or visit family and friends.”

Launching nationwide as the first digital-only Railcard, the National Rail 26-30 Railcard will be available to buy at www.26-30railcard.co.uk and downloaded to the Railcard app on a smartphone.

Once downloaded, customers can then start travelling (and saving) straight away,

If their phone runs out of battery or gets lost it can be swapped to another mobile device.

The new Railcard is one of a number of measures the rail industry is rolling out as part of its joint plan to change and improve. Last month, the rail industry announced that a new app to help disabled people will be used across the country next year and over the summer carried out the first national consultation for easier fares.

Next month, the rail ombudsman will launch and improve complaints handling for customers.

For more information about the National Rail 26-30 Railcard, visit www.26-30railcard.co.uk