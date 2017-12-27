Milton Keynes MPs welcome winter funding boost for MK University Hospital

Milton Keynes MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart have welcomed the government’s million pound investment in Milton Keynes University hospital this Winter, as it emerged the hospital had been granted an additional £1 million of funding to help cope with winter pressures.

Milton Keynes University hospital and the wider health system has prepared earlier and more extensively than ever before for winter this year, with a focus on securing the right numbers of doctors and nurses, increasing bed availability, and making sure there is strong social care and community care support available to help discharge patients from hospital quickly.

The extra funding granted is the equivalent of 23 annual nurse salaries, and was announced as part of a £337m immediate funding boost for NHS hospitals this Winter in the recent Budget, in addition to an extra £2.8bn investment over the next two years.

Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster said: “This is great news for local patients and residents. We all want to know the NHS is there for us and our families whenever we need it, so I’m pleased the Government is giving the NHS extra support at this critical time of year, when cold weather and flu can increase the pressures on hard-working hospital staff.”

Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart added: “It’s thanks to our strong economy that we can make this extra investment in the NHS. Mark and I are regularly meeting with local health services to understand their needs and then making sure we lobby for those resources at the highest levels.”

