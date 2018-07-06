Milton Keynes mum desperate to get life-changing surgery to help son, 6, walk

A determined mum has vowed to raise £100,000 to take her son to America for life-changing surgery the NHS cannot afford to perform in England.

The operation would give six-year-old Pranav Prudhvi, who has cerebral palsy, the ability to have an independent and pain-free future.

Pranav

Currently Pranav’s legs are so tight that he struggles to walk even the shortest distance with his walking frame.

He uses a wheelchair most of the time – and even took part in his school’s sports day races last week with his teacher pushing him.

Doctors at St Louis Children’s hospital in Missouri agree Pranav would be an ideal candidate for the surgery, which is called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy.

Hundreds of youngsters with cerebral palsy have already had their lives transformed after the operation.

Pranav

“It is Pranav’s one chance,” said his mum Usha, who lives on Oakhill.

“He is a bright boy and he tells us he wants to be a policeman or a doctor when he grows up. We have to give him that opportunity.”

Usha added: “We have asked doctors here so many times if he could have the operation.But it costs too much and the NHS cannot afford it.

“The only way is to raise the money ourselves and I am determined to do it.”

The family has launched a £100,000 online appeal. People can donate via https://just4children.org/children-helped2018/pranavs-wish-to-walk/

They also have a Facebook page called Pranav’s Mission to Walk.

Little Pranav, who wants to be a doctor or policeman when he grows up, has been a fighter from the day he was born 10 weeks prematurely and weighing just 3lb, said his mum.

He spent time in special care, battling several health issues, but doctors did not diagnose cerebral palsy until he was 15 months old and failing to crawl or walk.

“We think it must be to do with the premature birth,” said Asha.

“He is an enthusiastic, determined boy who’s been a fighter from day one.”

