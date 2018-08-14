Milton Keynes NHS aims to boost flu vaccination numbers

Health leaders across Milton Keynes are looking to increase the numbers of pregnant women and young children getting their free flu vaccine.

At the end of the last flu season, 43.5% of women had the important jab while the national target is 55%.

Positively, children within age of 2-8 exceeded the national target of vaccinating 45% of children. Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group is now urging pregnant women and young children to get their free flu vaccine as soon as possible.

If you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant then you will be eligible for a free flu vaccine.

Children between the ages of two and nine years will also be eligible and will receive a free flu nasal spray.

For the best protection flu vaccines should be taken early, ideally between September and November.

Pregnant women and children are more at risk of developing serious complications such as: pneumonia, meningitis, severe ear infections and tonsillitis. In pregnant women it may cause miscarriage, premature birth and even stillbirth. Taking the flu vaccine while pregnant will also protect babies for several months after they are born, which is important as new-borns cannot receive the flu vaccine before six months old.

Dr Nessan Carson, GP Board Member of NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group said: “This year we would like to see the numbers of pregnant women getting the flu vaccination meet the national target. It is really important to protect pregnant women and babies against the flu as they are more vulnerable to developing serious complications.

"The flu vaccination is completely free and as well as protecting your child it will also help prevent the spread of flu to other vulnerable members of the community.”

For more information about how to get a free flu vaccine contact your local GP, midwife or your community pharmacy. Children aged four to nine years old will receive their vaccine at school by a qualified nursing team if permission has been given by their parents.

The flu vaccination does not give you the flu but some people may experience minor symptoms afterwards, as with other vaccinations.

For more information about flu and the flu vaccination please visit the NHS choices website:

www.nhs.uk/Conditions/vaccinations/Pages/flu-influenza-vaccine.aspx

www.nhs.uk/Conditions/vaccinations/Pages/flu-vaccine-questions-answers.aspx