Milton Keynes nursery schoolchildren deliver foodbank parcels

The children from Acorn Childcare at Kents Hill delivered supplies to Milton Keynes Foodbank this week.

Parents and staff from the nursery have generously been donating supplies for the past month in preparation for Christmas.

Elena Martuccio, nursery manager at Kents Hill said: “It is lovely to see the children so enthused about delivering all of the supplies. It’s a great way to reinforce the message of sharing and supporting those in need, as well as working with our local community.”

“A big thank you must go out to all of our parents and staff for their donations.”

For further information please visit www.acornearlyyears.org.uk