Milton Keynes olympian opens new padel tennis court

Milton Keynes' Olympic badminton star Gail Emms, MBE, has launched new a padel tennis court at Regents Park Tennis Centre in London.

She swopped her badminton racket for a padel tennis one and tested her steel against some of the parks Will to Win coaching staff whilst soaking up the sun on the court.

Gail, now an ambassador for Active Cover, a new insurance product for amateur sports people played on the brand new court with head coach Kingsley Harris against Will to Win CEO Steve Riley, sportsmManager Hugo Hutchison and coach Oscar Wynne from Will to Win, as a group of spectators supported on the side lines.

CEO Steve Riley said:" It's marvellous that Gail Emms is here on our courts. It's fantastic and a great demo of how different racket skills are inter changeable. We see padel tennis as a great way to introduce racket sports to families and friends in a social and fun way."

Head coach Kingsley added: "Gail has only just started playing but was absolutely brilliant - it shows how easy it is to pick up the game."